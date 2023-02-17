Muggers gun down man in front of wife, children in North Karachi

The father of two children and lone brother of five sisters was shot dead on the night between Wednesday and Thursday by robbers during a mugging bid in North Karachi.
So far during 2023, robbers have killed 19 citizens during mugging attempts despite the police and Rangers claiming that they have taken stringent measures to deal with street crime in the city.
The incident in North Karachi took place in Shahnawaz Bhutto Colony Sector 2. Police said the victim, Muzammil, was travelling on his motorcycle with his wife, children and a niece at the time of the incident when armed robbers tried to snatch his wife’s purse.
However, the purse fell on the ground. As Muzammil attempted to pick it up, robbers shot him and fled. The victim was shot once in his face and was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The family said the deceased man was the lone brother of five sisters and worked as a welder. He was returning to his home in PIB Colony after visiting his sister when he was killed in front of his wife, children and niece.
A nephew of Muzammil said that his uncle had come to their home after many days and he had just left their house when the bandits targeted him.
