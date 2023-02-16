SC orders payment to 112 Fauji Fertilizer employees

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday rejected appeals filed against the reinstatement of 112 employees of Fauji Fertilizers as well as reimbursement of remuneration awarded to them.
A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, ordered the Fauji Fertilizers to pay remuneration to its workers as per the labour laws. The other members of the bench were Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah.
Advocate Jamshed Faiz appeared before the apex court on behalf of the employees and informed the court about non-appointment of the chairman National Industrial Relations Commission (Sukkur).
The last judge was Shakirullah Jan, who retired in September last year, he added.
It is pertinent to mention that the NIRC had ordered payment of Rs2.8 million to the sacked employees of the company.
Meanwhile, the court also rejected appeals against granting all benefits to employees.
