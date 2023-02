Investment options discussed with Ethiopian ambassador

Islamabad Roshan Packages, a leading manufacturer of corrugated and flexible packaging, on Wednesday expressed keen interest to invest in the manufacturing sector of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Roshan Packages Chief Executive Officer Tayyab Ejaz discussed investment options during a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula. The ambassador briefed the CEO about the political, economic, and security situation in his country and said it was the right time to enter the market of Ethiopia which was a gateway to Africa having a 1.4 billion population.

He said Ethiopia was the fastest-growing economy in the world as the incumbent government had implemented a reform agenda to transform the country.

Mr Beker said the cost of production was cheap in Ethiopia which had been producing clean energy through water, solar and geothermal sources. It was also a signatory of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement which enabled the manufacturers in Ethiopia to sell their products across the continent. "There has been a full investment protection guarantee in Ethiopia," he said. He also invited the CEO to join the Pakistani trade delegation flying to Ethiopia on March 5-10 for exploring trade, business, and investment opportunities.

CEO Tayyab Ejaz said he would participate in the trade delegation and expressed his resolve for bringing the two countries closer. Earlier, the ambassador visited manufacturing plants installed by Roshan Packages and plan­ted a sapling.