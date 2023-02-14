 
close
Tuesday February 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Tough but fair

February 14, 2023

The IMF is asking the government of Pakistan to reduce expenditures in exchange for a bailout. They should use this as an opportunity to immediately reduce the high salaries and allowances in the public sector, especially pension payments of government employees. State-owned companies must be run in a more cost-effective manner and should not be a burden on taxpayers. The bloated compensation packages in these enterprises are not justified by the performance they deliver and are a drain on our fiscal resources. In fact, the mismanagement in the public-sector organizations is among the main reasons we need a bailout in the first place. It is only fair then for these organizations to shoulder much of the austerity burden.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

Comments