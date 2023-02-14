Tough but fair

The IMF is asking the government of Pakistan to reduce expenditures in exchange for a bailout. They should use this as an opportunity to immediately reduce the high salaries and allowances in the public sector, especially pension payments of government employees. State-owned companies must be run in a more cost-effective manner and should not be a burden on taxpayers. The bloated compensation packages in these enterprises are not justified by the performance they deliver and are a drain on our fiscal resources. In fact, the mismanagement in the public-sector organizations is among the main reasons we need a bailout in the first place. It is only fair then for these organizations to shoulder much of the austerity burden.
Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer
Peshawar
This letter refers to the article ’sri Lanka or Bangladesh?’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer cautions the...
This refers to the letter ‘Right decision’ . While I agree that the PTI would not have completely halted the...
Unfortunately, our way of doing things encourages inefficiency, corruption and a servile attitude towards executive...
Gilgit-Baltistan is suffering from, among a plethora of other woes, acute shortage of wheat. Despite having allocated...
The textile industry is the largest source of export earnings and employment opportunities for the country, but it has...
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s announcement of Rs170 billion in taxes threatens to snuff out the last hope people...
Comments