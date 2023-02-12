PSL 8: Geo News ‘Harna Mana Hai’ starts today

KARACHI: On the occasion of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League, Geo News would air its exclusive entertainment programme ‘Harna Mana Hai’ from Sunday.

The Pakistan Super League 8 is scheduled from February 13 to March 19th. To celebrate the cricket extravaganza the Geo News will also air a programme combining cricket with entertainment. Hosted by Tabish Hashmi, the programme will begin on Sunday (today) at 11:05 PM and feature a new celebrity guest and a cricketer every day. Famous Pakistani cricketers, actors, artists, singers and political leaders will be invited to the light comedy programme.

It will also feature a game competition. The programme will offer incisive analysis, commentary and light comedy during the sensational matches of PSL every day till the finals on March 19.