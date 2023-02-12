Punjab cabinet okays release of Dar’s Rs500m frozen funds

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government has approved the release of over Rs500 million frozen funds of PMLN senior leader and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.
The Punjab caretaker cabinet allowed unfreezing Rs506.7 million funds as supplementary grants. The funds, in government accounts, will now be transferred to Ishaq Dar’s commercial accounts.
On a directive from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Lahore deputy commissioner had sent a circular to the Finance Department for restoring Ishaq Dar’s frozen accounts. After confirmation, the Finance Department had linked the release of funds with the provincial cabinet’s approval, which has now been granted. The Punjab Finance Department will soon transfer more than Rs500 million funds to Ishaq Dar’s accounts in commercial banks.
When contacted, provincial information minister Amir Mir confirmed the release of the amount. He, however, said the previous government had processed the case following a court order.
