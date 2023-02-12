Hesco, Sepco officials told to repair faulty PMTs

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh has expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) and the Sukkur Electric Supply Company (Sepco) regarding the village electrification projects.
At a meeting with officials of the two power utilities on Friday, he said that there was a need to improve the performance of Hesco and Sepco on an urgent and speedy basis in terms of electricity supply measures.
The energy minister said that well-trained officers and staff should be appointed wherever necessary for the purpose.
He also mentioned the complaints received by members of the assembly and people of constituencies from different cities of the province to the officers and said that the people of the province conveyed their problems to them through the mediation of their elected representatives. “The Sindh government depends on its subordinate institutions to solve these problems, but if the officers are not able to provide solutions to the problems in time, then they will also have to answer for this laziness,” he added.
He gave instructions to the power utilities to replace defective transformers and repair the repairable transformers immediately so that people can be easily supplied with electricity in the coming summer.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Energy Abubakar Madani, Chairman Sepco Board Agha Lal Bakhsh and heads of all departments of Hesco and Sepco.
