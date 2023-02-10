Media role in country’s first digital census sought

LAHORE: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is all prepared to hold country’s first digital census.

In this regard, the PBS conducted an interactive session with senior media personnel at Provincial Census Coordination Centre (P3C) here on Thursday. The main purpose was to brief media personnel about the scope, background and importance of Pakistan's upcoming first digital census.

Given the media's influence on how people think and act, the media will be the ambassadors of PBS to positively and fully convey the census message to all audience. Moreover, cooperation from media can help PBS to get the required response and coverage of this important national exercise. Chief Census Commissioner Dr Naeem uz Zafar started his briefing with approval of the results of the 6th Population and Housing Census. He then explained the digital census' background, focusing on the Council of Common Interest (CCI) decision to conduct the 7th Population and Housing Census using Modern technology and taking on board stakeholders from planning to data dissemination.

He emphasised on untiring efforts of PBS in planning and preparing for the smooth execution of the census. The process involved reviewing the lesson learnt from the previous census, taking guidelines from UN Principles, a thorough review of the world's best practices, consent of renowned demographers and involvement of stakeholders and collaborating partners. PBS, with collaborating partners, has conducted a successful Pilot Census for testing tools and techniques. Three tiers of training have also been completed all over Pakistan. Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member (Support Services/ Resource Management), explained the scope of the upcoming census.