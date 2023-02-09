Probe launched into misuse of LG funds

MARDAN: On the complaint of a lawyer, the Anti-Corruption Department has started an inquiry against the sub-division officer (SDO) and a contractor of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Mardan on the charges of corruption in the construction of Narshak water canal in Bala Garhi Union Council and other projects, sources said.
The sources added that Sohail Gilani Advocate had submitted an application against the TMA staff in the Anti-Corruption Department Mardan on January 4.
He stated in his application that the Narsak water canal in Bala Garhi Union Council was already constructed. However, TMA SDO allegedly got the tender issued for the water canal project in convenience with the contractor withdrawing millions of rupees from the treasury.
The applicant alleged that the SDO in question with the convenience of the contractor used his firm and caused a huge loss to the treasure through the E-tender system. He alleged the TMA SDO had purchased vehicles and plots of land with this money.
