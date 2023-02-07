Section 144 imposed in Margalla Hills area

Islamabad:The Islamabad administration in order to conserve and protect natural habitat and environment has banned barbecue (BBQ), smoking, burning of garbage and other such activities in the Margalla Hills National Park area with immediate effect.

In this connection, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed Section 144 in Margalla Hills National Park area for a period of two months. “In exercise of powers conferred on me under Section 144 do hereby prohibit, BBQs, smoking, bonfires, burning and littering garbage, carrying flammable items like lighters, charcoal, matchstick, bottles of kerosene oil and petrol and kerosene oil, tree cutting leading to loss of habitat polluting water and clearing of land in the Margalla Hills National Park, Islamabad,” Additional District Magistrate Sheryar Arif Khan in an official order said.

The order says that such activities constitute violate of Section 21.4 of the Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance, 1979 which prohibits all the activities which lead to disturbing and loss of habitat, polluting water and clearing break up of land in Margalla Hills National Park area.