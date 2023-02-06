Tobacco vendors’ licensing enforcement drive continues

Islamabad : The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services on Sunday continued the enforcement campaign for tobacco vendors’ licensing in the federal capital.

Director of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Bilal Azam said that the drive was launched to enforce the tobacco vendors act in the capital. Under the act, tobacco retailers are bound to get licenses and follow several conditions, including not selling tobacco products to teenagers or near educational institutions, he added. He said that the Excise and Taxation office Islamabad, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services project Tobacco-Free Islamabad issues licenses to point of sale every year.