Azerbaijan wants to boost trade with Pakistan: envoy

LAHORE : Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov has said Azerbaijan has started direct flights from Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad to Azerbaijan and as a result, 50 thousand Pakistanis flown to Azerbaijan last year. This has also helped to increase the trade turnover three times.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He said that Azerbaijan has a very easy visa process which takes only three hours to get an Azerbaijan visa. Our liberal visa policy is based on the belief that today’s tourists can be tomorrow’s trader or student or a high government official.

He said Azerbaijan has established a few working groups and also increased the number of those working groups and we are already working to cooperate in the energy, health and agriculture sector of Pakistan. The ambassador also emphasised on the need for exhibitions which he termed most important and significant to increase bilateral trade.

He said that the private sector must take an active role as relations of both the countries are unique. He said that we are already importing rice from Pakistan and Pakistani rice has a huge market in Azerbaijan.