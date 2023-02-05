Awards conferred on professionals

LAHORE : An organisation that recognises and celebrates the achievements of distinguished professionals of architecture, design and art fields in the country gave awards to the winners at the Lahore Fort on Friday night.

According to a press release, guest of honour Kamran Lashari appreciated the efforts of the organization for promoting the art and architecture.

Addressing the event, the organisation’s founder Maria Aslam said finalising the winners was a year-long process. The jury members were academic and practising professionals such as Simone Sfriso from Italy, Tanvir Hassan from UK, Alnoor Mitha from UK, Josephine Akvama from Denmark and Ejaz Ahed from Pakistan.

Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Arif Hassan, the social scientist and Zohra Hussain of Chawkandi Gallery. Special Award was conferred on Noorjehan Bilgrami and Rashid Rana for their work on Pakistan Pavillion for Dubai Expo 2021-2022.