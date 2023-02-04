Russia to ‘nationalise’ Ukraine assets in annexed Crimea

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday said it will nationalise “foreign” assets in annexed Crimea -- including those with Ukraine-linked ownership -- and funnel some of the funds to support people fighting in Ukraine.
“Deputies of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea adopted a resolution on the nationalisation of property of foreign citizens and states that commit hostile actions against Russia,” their chairman Vladimir Konstantinov said on social media. Konstantinov said the list of assets “includes about 500 facilities related to various enterprises and banks”.
