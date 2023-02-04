Tax officers directed to complete revenue recovery process

LAHORE:A meeting of Taxes Wing officers was held under the chairmanship of Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed in which Secretary Taxes gave a detailed briefing to SMBR about revenue recovery. Secretary Taxes, DGPLRA, deputy secretary staff, director development, chief stamp inspector and other officers participated in the meeting.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed directed the officers that the revenue recovery should be completed on priority basis and revenue officers and sub-registrars ensure the given target. Nabeel Javed directed the assistant commissioners to go to the field and complete the revenue recovery process in time and the officers should complete the target of agricultural income tax, abiana and other taxes on priority basis.

He directed that the recovery process should be ensured by auditing the private housing societies and strict legal action should be taken against those who do not pay government dues. He said that deputy commissioners across the province should hold weekly meetings on revenue recovery and self-evaluate the performance of the officers concerned. He said that officers should listen to the people’s problems and play their role in solving them, issue orders on the spot and don't make citizens go around government offices unnecessarily.