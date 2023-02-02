Imran will be held answerable for accusations against Zardari: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said Imran Khan has to answer the false accusation made against former president Asif Ali Zardari and by bringing Imran Khan to court and the law will take the matter of false and fabricated lies to its logical conclusion and wipe out PTI by confronting it with public power in the political arena.

“The PPP wants the Supreme Court to take notice and investigate the heinous accusation of Imran Khan,” he said while reacting on the address of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan on his address at the electronic media.

PPP secretary general said no one be allowed in the country to have a terrorist mentality and to spread fear among the citizens.” Imran Khan’s Cabinet ministers were generally sympathetic and facilitators of the Taliban and banned outfits,” he said. He said the PPP is a victim of terrorism and PTI is a supporter and sympathiser of terrorist mentality. “Imran Khan himself admits the patronage and facilitation of the TTP,” he said.