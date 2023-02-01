Punjab sugar mills allocated export quota

LAHORE: Following the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) decision to allow export of sugar, the Punjab cane commissioner has allocated export quota to the sugar mills of the province.

According to official documents available with The News, like in the past, this time again Jamaldinwali Sugar mills, owned by Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT), has got the highest quota to export sugar.

Jahangir Khan Tareen owns the maximum number of three sugar mills in Punjab with the highest crushing capacity, so he got the highest quota of sugar exports. His three mills got a quota of 19,294 metric tons (JDW-I 9,442 tons, JDW-II 6,867 and JK Sugar Mills 2,985 tons). He also owns two sugar mills in Sindh and quota for those mills is yet to be allocated.

The ECC of the Cabinet in its Jan 11 meeting allowed the export of 250,000 metric tons of sugar against the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association’s continued demand of allowing the export of half a million to one million metric tonne sugar.

Consequently, the ECC allocated 61 percent of sugar export quota to Punjab, 32 percent to Sindh and 7 percent to KP from 250,000 metric ton sugar exports.

Punjab will export 152,500 metric tons of sugar. The Punjab Cane Commissioner department obtained the data on sugarcane crushed and sugar production during the ongoing crushing season 2021-22 from the PSMA. The department observed that sucrose content/recovery rate of sugar was higher in certain areas of the Punjab. However, the Punjab cane department allocated the sugar exports quota according to the sugarcane crushed by the sugar mills.

GB Sugar mills got the lowest sugar export quota of 53 metric tons. The other sugar mills including Abdullah Sugar Mills got 1,974 metric tons (MT) quota, Adam Sugar mills 2,367 MT, Al-Arabia 3,350 MT, Almoiz 3,011 MT, Ashraf Sugar Mills 4,556 MT, Baba Farid Sugar Mills 1,724 MT, Channar Sugar Mills 2,981 MT, Darya Khan 2,968 MT, Etihad Sugar Mills 6,662 MT, Fatima Sugar Mills 5,045 MT, Hamza Sugar Mills 9,429 MT, Haq Bahu 18,047 MT, Hunza Sugar Mills I3,292 MT, Hunza Sugar Mills II 4,044 MT, Tariq Corporation 2,608 MT, Indus Sugar Mills 4,254 MT, Jauharabad Sugar Mills 2,487 MT, Kashmir Sugar Mills 3,067 MT, Layyah Sugar Mills 5,092 MT, Macca Sugar Mills 512 MT, Madina Sugar Mills 5,966 MT, Noon Sugar Mills 3,194 MT, Pattoki Sugar Mills 1,856 MT, Popular Sugar Mills 2,415 MT, RYK Mills 6,978 MT, Ramzan Sugar Mills 5,360 MT, Rasool Sugar Mills 1,714 MT, Safina Sugar Mills 3,631 MT, Seven Star Sugar Mills 1,766 MT, Shahtaj Sugar Mills 2,942 MT, Shakarganj I & II 3,842 MT, Sehikhoo Sugar Mills 6,431 MT, SW Sugar Mills 2,345, Tandlianwali Sugar Mills I&II 8,008 MT, and Two Star Industries 5,483 MT.