PBIT ordered to provide best facilities to investors

LAHORE:Caretaker Minister of Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer has directed the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the investors. He said this while presiding over a meeting of PBIT in the committee room on Tuesday.

The minister decided to revive the Punjab Chamber of Commerce Coordination Committee. He said that the representatives of chambers, industrialists and govt officers will be members of the committee. This committee will take steps to solve the problems faced by the industry of Punjab.

SM Tanveer said that the PBIT should move forward by setting targets and ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the investors. He said that the new investment bill would be brought through concrete measures in Punjab and the courses will be designed according to the needs of the local industry.

CEO PBIT Jalal Hasan briefing about the board's performance and future plans said that 13 Special Economic Zones were approved in Punjab, of which 10 have been setup while six are in the pipeline.