11 dead in Syria drone strikes on pro-Iran groups

Beirut: A series of unclaimed drone strikes on pro-Iran factions in war-torn Syria killed 11 people and destroyed trucks carrying Iranian arms from Iraq, a war monitor said on Monday.
The first attack, on Sunday evening, hit six lorries and killed seven people near Syria´s border with Iraq, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. A second strike Monday morning killed three people, including a pro-Iran commander, as they inspected the attack site in a pickup truck, said the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.
JOHANNESBURG: A tiger escaped from a private property in Johannesburg on Monday, just weeks after another had gone on...
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops killed a Palestinian driver in the occupied West Bank on Monday,...
MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans on Monday after his new film “Pathaan” smashed Indian box office...
PARIS: France braced on Monday for another day of mass protests and strikes over proposed pension overhauls being...
TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have imposed a travel ban on leading filmmaker Masud Kimiai, local media reported on...
ABU DHABI: The fight against global warming should not be at the expense of economic growth, the United Arab...
