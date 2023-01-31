11 dead in Syria drone strikes on pro-Iran groups

Beirut: A series of unclaimed drone strikes on pro-Iran factions in war-torn Syria killed 11 people and destroyed trucks carrying Iranian arms from Iraq, a war monitor said on Monday.

The first attack, on Sunday evening, hit six lorries and killed seven people near Syria´s border with Iraq, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. A second strike Monday morning killed three people, including a pro-Iran commander, as they inspected the attack site in a pickup truck, said the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.