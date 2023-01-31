Slovenia detains two suspected Russian spies

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian authorities said on Monday the EU country´s intelligence services had detained two suspected spies, with media reports saying they were allegedly working for Russia.

The Ljubljana Public Prosecution confirmed two suspects had been detained in December over spying for a foreign country, but did not give more details since the investigation was still under way.

“The court has ordered a criminal investigation that is still being carried out against the two suspects who were detained on December 5,” public prosecutor Katarina Bergant told AFP.