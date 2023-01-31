Governor condemns suicide blast in Peshawar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman on Monday strongly condemned the suicide blast at Police Lines Mosque in Peshawar and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the incident.

He extended condolences to the families of those martyred in the incident. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast. Governor said that the people involved in this heinous act neither belonged to any religion nor humanity. He said that our security forces, the Pakistan Army and the nation have rendered immense sacrifices against terrorism. He said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain and the entire nation is united in the fight against terrorism. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s former governor Zafar Iqbal Jhagra, former chief minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rahman and delegations of overseas Pakistanis led by Irfan Iqbal Toor called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman at Governor’s House here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that overseas Pakistanis are playing an important role in the economy of the country by sending foreign exchange and their services for the country are valuable. He said that overseas Pakistanis are true ambassadors of Pakistan abroad. He further said that all the segments of the society have to work together for the betterment of the country. On this occasion, the delegation of overseas Pakistanis while expressing their views said that whenever the PMLN government came to power, the prestige of the overseas Pakistanis and the value of the green passport increased. They said that Nawaz Sharif gave the country a strong economy, motorways and a strong defense system. He initiated welfare projects for the people and took steps for the development of the country especially to eliminate corruption.