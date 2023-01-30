Khwaja Hoti slams govt over hike in POL prices

MARDAN: Former federal minister Nawabzada Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti on Sunday criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for jacking up the prices of the petroleum products and said this would lead to inflation in the country.

Speaking at a news conference at the Mardan Press Club, he said the government had dropped the petrol bomb on the poor people. He added that the prices of ghee, cooking oil, wheat flour and other daily commodities had also increased.

He said inflation would further increase after the visit of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team to the country. He added the government was considering imposing more taxes on the people.

Khwaja Hoti added the government was imposing tax on the people instead of reducing its expenses and adopting austerity measures.

The senior politician held the judiciary, the establishment and the politicians responsible for the prevailing challenges being faced by the country.

Khwaja Hoti said that the PDM government and former prime minister Imran Khan did not think about the problems being faced by the people.

He said that the people should take to the streets to protest against the skyrocketing inflation.

He condemned Imran Khan for leveling allegations against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. He added that politicians should avoid making such remarks.

He also criticized the government for its treatment towards PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

Khwaja Hoti strict accountability was the need of the hour to recover the looted wealth from the corrupt elements.