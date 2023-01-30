Islamabad Reds claim win in basketball event

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Reds, Faisalabad, and Peshawar won their matches in the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional Basketball Tournament that started on the sidelines of the Inter-Departmental Championship here at the Liaquat Gymnasium.

In the first match, Islamabad Reds defeated Gujranwala division by 77-55 points. Yasir netted 20. Atiq Khan sunk 14 points from Islamabad Reds.

Faisalabad Division edged out Hazara Division by 62-61 points. Faisalabad scored two important points in the last seconds during a nerve-wracking match. Mohammad Rizwan (16 points) and Ali Hassan (12 points) played well for Faisalabad, while Mohammad Nawaz scored (24 points) was outstanding for Hazara.

Peshawar Division defeated Gujranwala by 90-56 points, thanks to 30 points from Naeemullah and 22 points from Bilal Khan.

Islamabad Blues defeated Hazara Division by 60-56 points. Noman Khan 22, Shumail Shagri 14 points played a key role in Islamabad Blues success.