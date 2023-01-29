LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday fixed former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea against proceedings by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to remove him as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman for hearing on January 30.
During the previous hearing, the high court had issued a stay order on Imran Khan’s removal as PTI chairman.
In his petition filed before the high court, the former premier maintained that the electoral watchdog was exceeding its powers by trying to remove him as PTI chairperson.
It claimed that the ECP had issued the notice illegally.
The ECP initiated proceedings to strip PTI chief Imran Khan of his party’s chairmanship following his disqualification in the Toshakhana Reference.
ISLAMABAD: A court hearing the Rs10 billi on damages case of former prime minister Imran Khan against Minister for...
NEW DELHI: Two Indian Air Force fighter jets crashed on Saturday after becoming involved in an accident and one pilot...
The World Economic Forum forecast that food, fuel, and cost crises are exacerbating societal vulnerabilities as...
RAWALPINDI: The Civil Judge, Rawalpindi, Naveed Akhtar Lohan, has rejected the application of former interior minister...
ISLAMABAD: The police have arrested two persons when they were coming out of the Punjab House and recovered three...
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the country was facing unprecedented challenges and the political parties should join hands...
Comments