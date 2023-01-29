 
January 29, 2023
Top Story

LHC to hear plea against Imran’s removal as PTI chief on 30th

The Lahore High Court fixed former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea against proceedings by the ECP to remove him as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman for hearing on January 30

By News Desk
January 29, 2023
PTI chief Imran Khan photographed along with Fawad Chaudhry on October 31, 2022. Twitter
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday fixed former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea against proceedings by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to remove him as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman for hearing on January 30.

During the previous hearing, the high court had issued a stay order on Imran Khan’s removal as PTI chairman.

In his petition filed before the high court, the former premier maintained that the electoral watchdog was exceeding its powers by trying to remove him as PTI chairperson.

It claimed that the ECP had issued the notice illegally.

The ECP initiated proceedings to strip PTI chief Imran Khan of his party’s chairmanship following his disqualification in the Toshakhana Reference.

