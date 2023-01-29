Pakistan thrash Bangladesh in baseball

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan blanked Bangladesh 14-0 in the West/South Asia Baseball Championship underway at the Sports Complex Arena.
After defeating Afghanistan on the opening day, Pakistan were seen at ease, managing a comfortable win against Bangladesh.
Shehzad (3 runs), Umar, Asad Ali and Mohammad Younis (two each) were outstanding. Wasim Akram scored one.
Palestine defeated Nepal 22-1 in day's other match. The Palestine team got a walkover against India on the opening day. For the Palestine team, Malik Abdullah and Ibrahim with four each played well.
