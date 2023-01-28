Lara takes up new WI role

MIAMI: Former West Indies batting star and captain Brian Lara has agreed to take on a role as ‘performance mentor’ with the West Indies teams and academy, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Thursday.

CWI said that Lara’s new role will be to “support the various head coaches in providing players with tactical advice and improving their game sense”.

Lara played 131 Tests for West Indies averaging 52.88 and making 11,953 runs. He also scored 10,405 runs in One-day Internationals.

The left-hander holds the record for the highest score in a Test innings with his unbeaten 400 against England in Antigua in 2004.

Lara will work alongside Jimmy Adams, the CWI’s Director of Cricket, on strategy and planning for major tournaments.

“Having spent time with the players and coaches in Australia and in discussions with CWI, I really believe that I can help the players with their mental approach to the game and with their tactics to be more successful,” Lara said.