Australia thrash Pakistan to go 2-0 up

LAHORE: Australia women beat Pakistan women by eight wickets in the second T20I at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed only 96 for seven in 20 overs. Opening batter Muneeba Ali top-scored for her side with a 43-ball 33, hitting four fours. Bismah Maroof was other notable run-getter for the tourists, as the captain returned undefeated on 29 off 28 balls, smashing two fours.
For Australia, leg-spinner Alana King bagged two wickets for 10 from two overs.
The hosts achieved the target in the 13 over with eight wickets in hand. Wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney top-scored for her side with 46 off 29 balls, laced with six fours and one six. Meg Lanning scored 31. Both batters fell to off-spinner Nida Dar.
Scores in brief:
Pakistan 96-7, 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 33, Bismah Maroof 29 not out; Alana King 2-10).
Australia 100-2, 12.4 overs (Beth Mooney 46, Meg Lanning 31; Nida Dar 2-27).
Player of the match – Beth Mooney (Australia).
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl on Wednesday said the club wants to hold onto English teen...
Ag AFPBARCELONA: Ousmane Dembele´s strike, capping a brilliant individual display, helped Barcelona beat Real...
Ag AFPSAN DIEGO: England´s Aaron Rai posted a birdie-birdie finish to join a three-way tie at the top of the...
The International Olympic Committee, ignoring calls from Ukraine to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from next...
KUWAIT CITY: Russian and Belarusian athletes will be able to compete in this year´s Asian Games despite the invasion...
KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation is set to hire the services of Iranian coach Ali Pour Aroji."Yes, we are...
Comments