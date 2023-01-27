Australia thrash Pakistan to go 2-0 up

LAHORE: Australia women beat Pakistan women by eight wickets in the second T20I at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed only 96 for seven in 20 overs. Opening batter Muneeba Ali top-scored for her side with a 43-ball 33, hitting four fours. Bismah Maroof was other notable run-getter for the tourists, as the captain returned undefeated on 29 off 28 balls, smashing two fours.

For Australia, leg-spinner Alana King bagged two wickets for 10 from two overs.

The hosts achieved the target in the 13 over with eight wickets in hand. Wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney top-scored for her side with 46 off 29 balls, laced with six fours and one six. Meg Lanning scored 31. Both batters fell to off-spinner Nida Dar.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan 96-7, 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 33, Bismah Maroof 29 not out; Alana King 2-10).

Australia 100-2, 12.4 overs (Beth Mooney 46, Meg Lanning 31; Nida Dar 2-27).

Player of the match – Beth Mooney (Australia).