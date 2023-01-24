Red zone security put on high alert

Islamabad: The security of the diplomatic enclave and Red Zone has been put on high alert to avoid possible untoward incident in the Capital City. Senior officials are directed to check the duty points by themselves, laxity and negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.

Islamabad capital police officials deployed at the duty points have been restricted to use mobile phones. Officials should be equipped with proper gadgets and weapons and should be vigilant at all times. Suspicious persons or vehicles will be closely monitored; pedestrians and vehicles in the diplomatic enclave and red zone will be checked through modern tablets.

Checking at diplomatic enclave entry points and red zone checkpoints has further been tightened and checking of visitors and vehicles coming to high security should be completed through modern tablets.