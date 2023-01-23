Issues of Karachi, Hyderabad to be decided on streets: MQMP convener

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. — Twitter/File

HYDERABAD: Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Sunday that the issues of Karachi and Hyderabad would be decided on streets.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad Zone, the MQMP leader said that the rulers had changed the demography of the urban areas of Sindh after the census in 2017. “We filed appeals in the Supreme Court as well as High Court. None of the courts rejected our claim,” said Maqbool.

“We have decided to continue the struggle by coming on the streets,” he said and added that the mistakes made with regard to delimitation in Karachi and Hyderabad needed to be fixed.

Deputy Convener MQMP Waseem Akhtar said the Election Commission did not take the matter seriously. He demanded that the elections should be declared null and void as they were held on improper constituencies.

Dr Farooq Sattar said there are two different standards prevailing in Sindh. One is for urban Sindh and the other is for rural Sindh. MQM Pakistan rejects the fake and rigged municipal elections, he said and added that MQM would run the municipality of Hyderabad by staying out of the house.

Syed Mustafa Kamal said there was pre-poll rigging in the local bodies elections of urban Sindh, which deprived the people of their rights. He warned that the MQMP would not sit quietly as “we know how to take our rights.” The game is not over yet; it has just begun, he said.