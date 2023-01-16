Visiting team discusses possibility of establishing Turkish department at KU

A two-member delegation from Turkiye educational institutions discussed the possibility of establishing a Turkish department at the University of Karachi.

The proposed department would offer the Turkish language programme and educate students about Turkish cultural values, literature, history and other aspects of the modern and old Turkiye.

The head of the Urdu Department at Istanbul University, Prof Dr Halil Toker, and Vice President of Yunus Emre Institute Assistant Professor Dr Abdullah Kutalmis Yalcin visited the KU a few days ago. They met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Office.