Rinse and repeat

Pakistan is seeking loans from the international community to keep its economy afloat. We have been doing this for decades but has it really ever helped? Had more loans been a solution to our problems then we would not have the current economic crises. The policymakers never make structural changes to the economy and rely on international loans as a quick fix. And then we run out of money and repeat the whole process. One wonders why the international community ignores our track record and keeps giving us more loans.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu