Rinse and repeat

Pakistan is seeking loans from the international community to keep its economy afloat. We have been doing this for decades but has it really ever helped? Had more loans been a solution to our problems then we would not have the current economic crises. The policymakers never make structural changes to the economy and rely on international loans as a quick fix. And then we run out of money and repeat the whole process. One wonders why the international community ignores our track record and keeps giving us more loans.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu
This refers to the news report ‘Phillips fires New Zealand to ODI series win over Pakistan’ . I would like to...
Once again, a fresh wave of terrorism has destroyed the peace of the country. According to reports, PPP Senator Mian...
There are two main sources of economic growth. Growth comes from a larger number of consumers and workers or more...
While listening to the MQM reunification press conference a dialogue from a movie popped into my head “ye company...
Robbery in Shikarpur has become very rampant. Everyday innumerable bikes are robbed and the authorities are unable to...
It is the responsibility of the state to provide health facilities for its citizens. Health conditions in Balochistan...
Comments