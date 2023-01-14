DSP, cop martyred in attack on police station in Peshawar

Police officials present at Sarband police post after terrorists attacked. Photo provided by the reporter

PESHAWAR: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and constable were martyred in a midnight attack on a police station in the provincial capital. Exchange of fire was continuing till filing of this report.

Area DSP Sardar Hussain and constable Irshad were martyred when their car was ambushed after they rushed to the spot, officials said.

Senior superintendent of police operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi confirmed that police station Sarband came under attack with grenades and sniper guns fitted with night vision thermal goggles.

The official said there were immediate reports that two policemen were injured. Heavy contingents of police were rushed to the police station close to Khyber district.