Ashfaq, Shabbir eye CAS Open golf title

KARACHI: Three days after winning the Sindh Open title, Muhammad Ashfaq would be looking to exploit the home advantage and claim the prestigious Sunridge 42nd Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Open Golf Championship here at the Airmen Golf Club.

Ashfaq, who made his bones as a top-notch professional by playing at the long and challenging Airmen Golf Club – his home course – conquered the likes of Pakistan No.1 Shabbir Iqbal, Muhammad Munir, Hamza Amin and Ahmed Baig in the prestigious Sindh Open, winning it by a solitary stroke.

He would once again be one of the hot favourites for the title at the Rs11 million CAS Open which tees off at Airmen from Thursday (today).

The lucrative CAS Open is one of the premier tournaments on the national golf calendar. Besides attracting all the leading professionals of the country, the championship will also feature top amateurs, senior amateurs, senior professionals, junior professionals and ladies.

Col Zahid Iqbal, the Course Captain, told reporters on Wednesday that all arrangements have been finalised for the successful hosting of the four-day championship.

Col Zahid, who is also secretary of the Sindh Golf Association (SGA), informed that in addition to the hefty prize purse, two brand new cars would be also be at stake during the championship for hole-in-one.

The championship is expected to witness a tough contest for supremacy between leading title contenders.

In the professionals category, Shabbir, who narrowly missed out on the Sindh Open title last Sunday, would be looking to win the coveted CAS Open. Ashfaq would be eyeing his second successive crown. Ahmad Baig, who has been unable to give his best in recent weeks, would also be hoping to regain his golden form.

In the amateurs category, Lahore’s Salman Jehangir would be looking to bounce back after an unimpressive showing in the Sindh Open. Karachi’s Omar Khalid, who finished second behins Muhammad Arsalan in the Sindh Open, would be looking to defend his CAS amateur title.