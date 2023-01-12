Telecom sector suggests 15pc annual increase in investment

LAHORE: Sharing key performance indicators (KPIs) with the government, the telecom sector has suggested 15 percent annual increase in the investment for growth of the sector.

The sector suggested a yearly rise of 7 percent in the foreign direct investment and the remaining 8 percent in the local investment in a meeting with the PM special assistant Muhammad Jhanzab Khan.

A delegation consisted of top heads of the telecom operators of Pakistan met Khan to apprise him about issues of the sector. The special assistant had asked the telecom operators to provide suitable KPIs that could help in growth of the sector.

In the KPIs, the delegation suggested an increase of total revenues of the sector by 17.5 percent, every year, year on year basis. They also proposed to decide all new license application in 120 days, calling for a response to a new application within 7 day of any deficiencies in paper work and formalities.

The other suggestions included responding to all official letters written by licensees in seven days of any deficiencies in the paperwork, completion of all formalities in 30 days, approvals to all new tower/BTS in 15 days.

The regulator should act on damage to property and networks complaints from licensees in 3 days and liaise with law enforcement agencies to take cognizance of such offenses under Section 31 of Telecom Act to ensure that criminal cases were registered by law enforcement agencies and prosecuted, they proposed.

Similarly, the delegation demanded grant commencement certificates to new licensees in 15 days and a simple mechanism of issuance of new licenses to existing license holders.

The telecom industry suggested ensuring proper enforcement of ROW (Right of Way) Policy Directive. A ROW dispute resolution committee provides a single window solution to licensees to deal with the ROW concerns, adequacy of ROW charges and resolution of ROW disputes with response to be provided to licensee application within 7 days of the request and liaise with concerned ROW authorities to resolve the matter with the appropriate government.

The chairman of PTA/members should liaison with the ministry of Finance, State Bank of Pakistan, etc. during pre-budget and post-budget processes to address grievances of telecom sector taxation and financial issues like taxation on broadband services and rationalisation of duty structure on import of critical telecom equipment etc, according to the proposed KPIs.

Providing ease in foreign remittances and import related transactions and removal of restrictions on import of telecom sector, while an annual review of the telecom sector proposals and its solution in federal budgets was also demanded.

The delegation urged that PTA chairman/members should ensure coordination with land planning and building control authorities to implement relevant amendments in building laws for availability of fiber paths /routes while development of housing societies and apartments like any other utility services of electricity and gas services.