The big squeeze

Things have become so warped in Pakistan, that the small percentage of those who do pay their taxes are constantly harassed by notices from the FBR. Rather than broadening the tax base, our authorities want to drain the last drop out of a small pool.
This is completely unfair. The FBR has to bring the non-filers into the tax system.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
The SBP reserves have declined to a precarious level of $4.5 billion, the lowest during the past 10 years and...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Back from the brink?’. The title could not have been more appropriate. I...
This refers to the news report ‘Keep shinning’: Babar Azam praises Sarfaraz Ahmed for magnificent ton’ ....
Pakistan, like always, is facing another socio-economic disaster. Voices of concern are now being raised by all...
I have been sharing my thoughts through letters to the editor in various newspapers for the last couple of decades....
Pakistan was created through a broad-based consensus of Muslims from across British India. Ironically, the spirit of...
Comments