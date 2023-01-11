 
Wednesday January 11, 2023
The big squeeze

January 11, 2023

Things have become so warped in Pakistan, that the small percentage of those who do pay their taxes are constantly harassed by notices from the FBR. Rather than broadening the tax base, our authorities want to drain the last drop out of a small pool.

This is completely unfair. The FBR has to bring the non-filers into the tax system.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

