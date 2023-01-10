Cold, foggy weather to continue

LAHORE:Cold weather with foggy and partly cloudy conditions continued to prevail in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was present over northern parts of the country

while another westerly wave was likely to enter north Balochistan on Tuesday (today) and likely to grip upper parts on Wednesday.

Met officials predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while cloudy in western and upper districts. They further predicted that rain/snow was likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and north Balochistan while dense fog was likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Pattan, Kalam, Malamjabba, Balakot, Dir, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, Chitral, Mirkhani, Drosh, Astore, Skardu, Gupis, Bagrote, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Quetta and Murree while snowfall was recorded at Malam Jabba, Kalam, Astore, Skardu, Gupis and Bagrote.

Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -08°C while in Lahore it was 4.4°C and maximum was 16.8°C.