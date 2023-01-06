Teacher neglect

Teaching is perhaps the most underappreciated profession in the world. Here in Pakistan, we often complain about ‘ghost teachers’ who collect their salaries but do not bother to show up to work. However, we tend to ignore the fact that our government provides little to no training for its teachers.
If a teacher is not taught how to teach, is there any point in their showing up to work? It is time for us to realize that our teachers have been neglected just as much as our students.
Abdul Malik Rauf
Karachi
