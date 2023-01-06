They play, we pay

Decades of poor governance, abuse of power and public resources and reckless spending and borrowing have led to the worst financial crisis in our history. While the current and previous governments have paid a lot of lip service to austerity and broadening the tax base, they have failed to put their money where their mouth is. Across Pakistan, it is business as usual. Large traders, companies and affluent individuals continue to avoid paying their fair share of tax. We continue to subsidize plots and agricultural land owned by the wealthy while withdrawing subsidies for gas, electricity and even hospitals. The elite are in no mood to pay the price for their follies, not when they have us for that.
Malik T Ali
Karachi
