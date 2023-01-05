Elder wants empowered jirga to restore peace

BARA: The elders of the ex-Fata on Wednesday said that successful negotiations with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was possible through an authorised jirga.

Talking to media persons here, Qabail Awami Party leader Azam Khan Mehsud and others said that empowered jirgas never failed, but understanding of the problem could help find a peaceful solution.

They added that the tribal people rendered sacrifices for restoration of peace in merged districts.

“We want to establish peace but it is the main responsibility of the state to maintain harmony,” Azam Khan said.

He added the only solution to control the current situation was to include tribal elders in jirgas.

“The formation of an empowered jirga can bring peace and solve the problem by successfully negotiating with the stakeholders,” Azam Khan maintained.

He said the elders of the ex-Fata Grand Jirga met the governor in Peshawar on December 15 last year and proposed that the tribal elders should join hands to restore peace and end militancy.

“The jirga takes a formal guarantee for implementation of the decisions, the courts also respect the decisions of the jirga,” Azam Khan added.