LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad to be held on 15th: Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government would hold the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on Jan 15.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was talking to the media at the conclusion of his visit to the city Sunday morning in which he inspected the ongoing construction of the Malir Expressway, BRT Red Line and Flyover and an underpass at Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The CM was accompanied by Minister of Information Sharjeel Memon, Minister of Local Government Nasir Shah, Adviser Law Murtaza Wahab and Administrator KMC Dr Saif.

Murad Ali Shah claimed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had delivered in the city in terms of restoration of law and order, development and on top of it has given ownership to the city and its people. Therefore, he was sure that the Karachiites would elect its mayor in the upcoming local bodies elections to be held on January 15.

The LG elections would be held on time as the flood water has been drained out from the province, he said. The CM said that when the PPP had come to power in 2008, it had inherited the worst law and order. “But with its political commitment and the will of people of Karachi, the PPP not only crushed terrorism but also improved the rating of the city in world crime index from number six 6 in 2014 to 128 in 2022.” He added people of this city know very well which party had served them in true letter and spirit.

To a question, he said, “I am sure the Karachiites would re-elect the PPP because it has served them, and given ownership to them.” Murad Ali Shah claimed the people of the city have witnessed progress.

Referring to his visit to three districts of the city, he said the 50-km, 6-Lane dualized Malir Expressway, a flagship project of his government which runs from Korangi to Malir-Kathore, would be opened partially in August 2023 and after the election, his party’s government would inaugurate the complete project. This project would address the problems arising from the huge traffic volume of the city and from the two seaports supplying fuel and other commodities upcountry.

Shah also visited the ongoing earthwork and construction of the EBM and Shah Faisal interchanges at RD-15 of the expressway. He was given a presentation by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah and engineers.

About the BRT project, he said the Red Line was being developed at a cost of over Rs28 billion, which would run from Numasih Chowrangi to Malir Halt. This would be daily travelled by an estimated 350,000 commuters.

The CM also inspected the ongoing construction of the flyover and underpass at the Johar Chowrangi intersection which would open for traffic in August while the Flyover may take a few months more. To a question, the chief minister said that the Safe City project would be completed in phases and it would start shortly.

He also told the media that during his visit to Korangi, Malir and District East, he witnessed craters on the main road. “The city administrator is with me and I have asked him to start reconstruction,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that another 330 MW coal-fired power plant has been added to the national grid, which is a big success of his government. To another question, Shah said that the construction work of the flood-affected houses would be started within a week. “We are going to give Rs300,000 to every owner of the damaged houses for their reconstruction,” he said and added that well-reputed NGOs would monitor the construction work.