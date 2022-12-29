MQM worker gunned down in Azizabad

An activist of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was gunned down in broad daylight in Federal B Area on Wednesday afternoon.

Shahzad Taufeeq, 50, was shot dead and another person, Faheem, injured at a dent repair shop situated in Azizabad Block 3 within the Azizabad police’s limits.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kamran Haider of the Azizabad police station said that responding to the information, police mobiles rushed to the spot and moved the victims to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where Taufeeq was pronounced dead.

It was revealed during the investigations that the deceased man was a resident of Azizabad Block 3 and he routinely sat at Faheem’s shop situated near his house.

On Wednesday afternoon, Taufeeq was sitting at the shop when two armed men riding on a motorcycle came, opened fire on him and fled.

The deceased received bullet wounds in his face and chest. The investigators found five spent bullet shells of a 30 bore pistol from the crime scene, which were sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police.

The SHO explained that the deceased man was an activist of the MQM and the murder seemed to be a target killing. A case was reported and investigations are under way.