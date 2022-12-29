MQM worker gunned down in Azizabad

An activist of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was gunned down in broad daylight in Federal B Area on Wednesday afternoon.
Shahzad Taufeeq, 50, was shot dead and another person, Faheem, injured at a dent repair shop situated in Azizabad Block 3 within the Azizabad police’s limits.
Station House Officer (SHO) Kamran Haider of the Azizabad police station said that responding to the information, police mobiles rushed to the spot and moved the victims to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where Taufeeq was pronounced dead.
It was revealed during the investigations that the deceased man was a resident of Azizabad Block 3 and he routinely sat at Faheem’s shop situated near his house.
On Wednesday afternoon, Taufeeq was sitting at the shop when two armed men riding on a motorcycle came, opened fire on him and fled.
The deceased received bullet wounds in his face and chest. The investigators found five spent bullet shells of a 30 bore pistol from the crime scene, which were sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police.
The SHO explained that the deceased man was an activist of the MQM and the murder seemed to be a target killing. A case was reported and investigations are under way.
The Jamil Naqsh Museum in collaboration with the Fomma Trust paid tribute to Jalal Uddin Ahmed at a book launch and...
Sustainable fishing practices can help improve fisheries resources and to reduce poverty and food insecurity among...
Within four months of its inception, the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology Karachi has become the first...
Deputy Inspector General Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, Karachi traffic police chief, has announced strict action against one...
Pakistan Customs personnel at Jinnah International Airport claimed to have seized foreign currency worth millions of...
Tilism Theatre & Dance FestivalThe Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’...
Comments