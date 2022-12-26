Leprosy Ward at LHR ‘demolished’

PESHAWAR: The members of Leprosy, T.B and Blindness Relief Association on Sunday alleged that the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) had demolished the Leprosy Ward and had discharged the seriously ill patients.

In a press release, Dr Mohammad Arif Khan of Leprosy, T.B and Blindness Relief Association said the LRH management had demolished the Leprosy Ward situated near the administration gate and FC Block at the largest hospital in the province.

He said that the Leprosy Ward had been set up 40 years back and its five beds had been temporarily shifted to the TB Ward, where the in-charge was exerting pressure on the patients to go away.

He asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra to look into the matter and order the LRH officials to accommodate the leprosy patients at the vacant building of the dialysis.