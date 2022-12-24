Field formation of Livestock Dept inspected

LAHORE:Operations of field formations of Livestock Department have been inspected to monitor service delivery. In this connection, Director General (Extension), Punjab Livestock Department, Dr Iqbal Shahid visited Veterinary Hospitals, DDL Offices and Mobile Veterinary Dispensaries across district Lahore. He checked the attendance of staff, cleanliness of the institutions and premises, keenly monitored the record, registers and display charts regarding performance of Animal Health and Breed Improvement. He expressed satisfaction on overall performance, especially the services rendered to the farmers and verified the tour programme, observed the record regarding Save the calf and Feed lot Fattening schemes. He directed all staff to ensure best service delivery to the livestock farmers.