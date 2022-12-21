LHC directs Punjab govt to review ban on screening of ‘Joyland’

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the Punjab Government to review it's decision of banning the screening of film 'Joyland'.

In its latest hearing on the 20th of December 2022 before Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabir, the Court expressed displeasure over the inaction of the Punjab Government, in relation to the interim order dated 17.11.2022 through which the government had suspended Punjab Censor Board’s Certificate granted for screening of the film “Joyland” in the Punjab.

The court questioned as to why the interim order was still in operation and the government had still not heard the petitioners and producers and distributors of the film who were aggrieved by the decision. Petitioner’s Counsel Advocate Usama Khawar Ghumman apprised the court of fundamental rights of the petitioners at stake, particularly, the freedom of expression and speech, and right to trade and business, at stake.

Secretary information and Culture Department was directed by the court to pass a final order within 15 days of court’s order. The court directed the secretary to provide an opportunity of hearing to the petitioners and hear them on 28th December, 2022, and pass a speaking order. The court has expressed concern over the fact that an interim order that has affected fundamental rights of the citizen, has been in force for the past month. There have been no efforts to decide properly upon the matter.

The distributor, assistant-director, and co-producer of the film in late November had moved a petition before the Lahore High Court through their advocate Usama challenged the ban imposed upon the film by the Information and Culture Department of the Government of Punjab.