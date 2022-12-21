Higher sugary drink taxation advocated

Islamabad : Sugary drinks are killing the young generation, so the government should increase taxes on them to save lives, experts say.

According to them, sugar-sweetened carbonated beverages are major contributors to obesity, diabetes, cancer, heart, kidney and many other non-communicable diseases, and therefore, there is a need for creating awareness among youth of the harms to health besides engaging them in a campaign to make future of Pakistan healthier by reducing the consumption of these unhealthy drinks. Heads of departments of universities, health, economic and policy experts while addressing the media workshop organised by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) here.

The workshop was attended by professors, civil society representatives, and health, economy and policy experts. It was hosted by PANAH’s General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman and attended by Professor Dr. Abdul Basit, Naeem from Capital University, Dr. Bhutta from the National University of Modern Languages, Nazia from Punjab group of colleges, Dr. Rashed from RIPAH University, Sajida Feroz, Girl Guides, Shahid from boys scouts, Dr. Asif from ARID University, Mubashar from Lasani School, Munawar Hussain, consultant at global health advocacy incubator, and other health and economic experts.

Dr. Bhutta said that sugary drinks are among the major causes of diabetes, obesity, heart, kidney and many other diseases. "We must be aware our youth reduce the consumption of sugary drinks." Ghumman said that the beverage industry was misguiding policymakers at every step and creating barriers to the policy process.

He said the PANAH had been working for the last four decades to save the lives of people especially youth from non-communicable diseases. "We are raising our voices with every segment of society and with policymakers to reduce the consumption of these unhealthy drinks. Increasing taxes on sugary drinks had dual benefits. On one hand, it will reduce the incidence of diseases in Pakistan, and on the other, the government will have more revenue to spend on healthcare activities," he said.

Munawar Hussain said the high consumption of sugary drinks is an increasing threat to the health and economy of the country.

He said Pakistan has ranked 3rd in diabetes worldwide with over 33 million people living with diabetes, while 10 million more people were pre-diabetic in the country. "The PIDE estimated Rs428 billion as the cost of obesity in 2015. Similarly, as per International Diabetes Federation, the annual cost of managing diabetes in Pakistan has been increased to $2,640 million in 2021."