BA exam results

The University of Karachi on Tuesday announced the results of BA Part-I Regular and External Annual Examinations conducted in 2021. According to the preamble to the result notification, 912 candidates were registered for BA regular exams. Of them, 840 students appeared while only 267 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage remained 31.79.

For BA external exams, 920 candidates were registered and 844 students appeared in the papers. Of them, only 315 candidates cleared their exams. The overall pass percentage stood at 37.32.