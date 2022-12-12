Gangsters involved in extorting people after posing as cops arrested

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four suspects allegedly involved in kidnapping people posing themselves as CTD personnel.

The suspects were arrested during a raid carried out near the Chiniot Hopsital in Korangi by the CTD investigation wing. The suspects included Sajjad Khan, Arbaz, Salman and a female gang member Shannu.

According to CTD Incharge Investigation Chaudhry Ghulam Safdar, the arrested woman, Shannu, used to make friendships with men over the phone and later called them at a specific place. “When that person had reached that specific place, her companions used to kidnap him,” the officer explained, adding that the kidnappers pretended to be personnel of the CTD and used to blackmail the victims.

One of the victims, Shumail, had told the CTD police that he was also a victim of the gang as after kidnapping him, they received a ransom amount of Rs200,000 from him. The CTD police arrested the gang after they had arrived at the place to get Rs700,000 more from the victim. Cases have been registered against them and investigations are under way.