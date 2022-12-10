Reap what you sow

The biggest problems people face are often the ones they create. The current state of Lahore is the most appropriate demonstration of this maxim thus far. For years the city has been burning trash in the open and neglecting public transport, adding to the levels of air pollution. Now, the city officially has the worst air in the world and it is becoming too dangerous for people to spend a prolonged amount of time outside.
To eradicate the dark cloud of smog the city finds itself under, we will have to change our ways.
Anika Asim
Lahore
