SRB to set up dispute resolution body

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) will constitute an effective and inclusive Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) in the next few weeks, announced SRB Chairman Dr Wasif Ali Memon on Friday.

He announced to include five to six nominees of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) into the committee when he visited the FPCCI head office.

He also proposed that FPCCI nominees should come from varied sectors to address the issues of their particular sectors. Additionally, he requested the business community to exhaust the ADRC and other SRB procedures before going into litigation as it only delays dispute resolution.

Memon highlighted that Rs80 billion worth of cases were stuck in litigation and SRB was all-willing to resolve as many cases amicably as possible. “We want to be the facilitators and partners to the business community and no highhandedness is ever desired by SRB,” he added

Earlier, FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh stressed upon the need to strengthen and broaden the scope of ADRC to save precious time, resources and hassle of both the sides, ie business community and SRB.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Suleman Chawla offered to nominate technical and expert members of the business, industry and trade community from the platform of FPCCI to facilitate SRB’s efforts to strengthen ADRC. “FPCCI nominees will come with the first-hand knowledge of real issues and with deep understanding of the taxation matters,” he added.

FPCCI VP Shabbir Mansha demanded that as Karachi contributes the lion’s share of taxes in federal and provincial kitties, there should be an enhanced focus on the infrastructural development of Karachi – specifically in industrial and commercial areas, and port infrastructure. “This will only increase revenue generation from Karachi,” he added

FPCCI VP Shuakat Omerson apprised the top management of SRB that many members of FPCCI were qualified in alternative dispute resolution mechanisms; including the incumbent and former office bearers of FPCCI; and, they could offer great support to SRB’s ADRC initiatives.