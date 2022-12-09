‘Two Boeing 777s to be inducted in PIA fleet in 45 days’

LAHORE: The long-grounded two Boeing 777s will be part of the PIA’s fleet again in the next 45 days, it was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by secretary Aviation, director general Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and chief executive officer PIA. It was discussed in the meeting that the PIA should set a new fare formula based on revenue, market competition and passengers’ convenience and the efforts should be accelerated to acquire medium range jets with fewer seats and better and bigger aircrafts for long distances on dry lease.

The meeting reviewed the installation of new comfortable seats in A320 aircrafts and finalised the outline of National Aviation Policy. It also decided to extend more facilities to the operators of small commercial aircrafts, while the issues related to pilots and flight engineers were also discussed.